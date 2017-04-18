Lanka declares garbage collection an essential service1 min ago
Colombo, Apr 21 Sri Lanka has declared garbage collection an "essential service" and said anyone violating the order can be arrested without a warrant, amid protests over the catastrophic collapse of a garbage mound that killed 33 people and buried dozens of homes. The order covers garbage disposal, garbage separation, transportation and storage.
