Korea EximBank signs aide memoire with ADB and Sri Lankan government...

Apr 29, Colombo: The Export-Import Bank of Korea signed an aide memoire with Asian Development Bank and the Government of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, marking the launch of ADB-KSP Joint Consulting to support the GoSL in drawing a blueprint for the Colombo-Trincomalee Economic Corridor . The signing ceremony was preceded by a high-level meeting where the interim report prepared by the ADB study team was presented to the government officials.

