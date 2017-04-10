Japan and Sri Lanka will look to further boost the bilateral relationship

Apr 11, Tokyo: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in Japan on an official visit, has met with the President of Sri Lanka - Japan Parliament Friendship Association Wataru Takeshita on Tuesday. During the meeting, Mr. Takeshita has said that Japan and Sri Lanka will look to further boost the decades-long bilateral relationship between the two countries.

