Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Sri Lankan debut

After wrapping up ongoing projects like Reload, Judwaa 2 and Drive, Jacqueline Fernandez, who originally hails from Sri Lanka, is all set to promote her debut Sri Lankan film, According to Matthew. Mumbai Mirror reports that the film is a period thriller, based on real events that took place in 1979.

Chicago, IL

