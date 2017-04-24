Iran, Sri Lanka call for expansion of all-out defense cooperation
Apr 27, Moscow: Iran and Sri Lanka have called for expansion of all-out defense cooperation during a meeting between a high ranking Sri Lankan official with Iran's Defense Minister. Iran's Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan held talks with Additional Secretary to the Sri Lanka Ministry of Defense Sarath Kumara on Thursday in Moscow.
