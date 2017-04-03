International warrant issued to arrest Sri Lanka's fugitive ex-diplomat

Apr 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga is now living in the United Arab Emirates and an international warrant has been issued for his arrest, the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of Sri Lanka police has informed the court. The FCID informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate yesterday that they were yet to ascertain the ex-diplomat's exact address in the UAE and steps have been taken to execute the warrant against him.

