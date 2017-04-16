INS Darshak conducting joint survey of Sri Lankan bay
Colombo, April 20 - INS Darshak, the Indian Navy's hydrographic survey ship, is jointly with Sri Lankan Navy undertaking a joint hydrographic survey of Weligama Bay, the navy said in a tweet on Thursday. On a two-month deployment in the Sri Lankan waters, INS Darshak jointly with the Sri Lankan Navy is surveying the bay which was last studied in 1901.
