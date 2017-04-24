India's Planned Investment in Sri Lanka's Trincomalee Port Gets a Push

India's plans to invest in a strategic port in Sri Lanka as a counterbalance to China's massive infrastructure investments in the Indian Ocean island country got a push Wednesday as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited New Delhi. China's development of the key Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, which is a gateway to crucial shipping lanes, has raised concerns in New Delhi about Beijing's widening naval influence in its neighborhood.

