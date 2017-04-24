Indian Minister pledges assistance to develop North-East roads in Sri Lanka

Apr 28, Colombo: Indian Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari has offered to assist Sri Lanka in its efforts to develop roads in the North and the East. During a meeting with the visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his delegation in New Delhi on Wednesday Minister Gadkari has said that his Ministry was prepared to assist Sri Lanka in its efforts to construct the Jaffna - Mannar - Trincomalee road, the Dambulla - Trincomalee highway, and carry out other road development activities within the Island.

