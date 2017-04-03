India hopes to secure release of fish...

India hopes to secure release of fishing trawlers impounded by Sri...

India hopes to secure release of fishing trawlers impounded by Sri Lankan navy before PM Modi's visit to Colombo Apr 09, Ramanathapuram: India is making efforts to get over 140 fishing trawlers held by Sri Lanka after those were impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation, a union minister said. Rajya Sabha member and senior party leader L. Ganesan asserting that the BJP-led government at the Centre was taking serious steps to bring a lasting solution to the fishermen issue, said efforts were made to secure the release of the trawlers impounded by Sri Lanka before the Indian Premier's visit to Colombo.

