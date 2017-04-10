India Customs arrests two Sri Lankans smuggling over nearly 3 kg of gold bars
Apr 16, Mumbai: Indian Custom officials have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals at Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth over Rs 8.7 million into the country. The officials arrested Jameer Wahid and Althaf Hameed, both holding Sri Lankan passports when they arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai from Dubai by an Emirates Airlines flight in the wee hours of Sunday, PTI reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC