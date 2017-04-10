India Customs arrests two Sri Lankans smuggling over nearly 3 kg of gold bars

Apr 16, Mumbai: Indian Custom officials have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals at Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth over Rs 8.7 million into the country. The officials arrested Jameer Wahid and Althaf Hameed, both holding Sri Lankan passports when they arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai from Dubai by an Emirates Airlines flight in the wee hours of Sunday, PTI reported.

