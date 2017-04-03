ICG ship apprehends Sri Lankan fishin...

ICG ship apprehends Sri Lankan fishing boat for alleged illegal fishing

Chennai , Apr. 5 : An Indian Coast Guard Ship, Vaibhav apprehended one Sri Lankan fishing boat Kuvisha Putha 03 with seven crew members onboard for alleged illegal fishing in Indian waters. The apprehension was done yesterday under Maritime Zones of India Act during Exclusive Economic Zone Security Patrol.

