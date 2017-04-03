ICG ship apprehends Sri Lankan fishing boat for alleged illegal fishing
Chennai , Apr. 5 : An Indian Coast Guard Ship, Vaibhav apprehended one Sri Lankan fishing boat Kuvisha Putha 03 with seven crew members onboard for alleged illegal fishing in Indian waters. The apprehension was done yesterday under Maritime Zones of India Act during Exclusive Economic Zone Security Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC