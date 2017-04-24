How young rich-lister Sam Prince buil...

How young rich-lister Sam Prince built the Zambrero fast-food empire

Sam Prince is one of Australia's richest Gen Y-ers, but you wouldn't know it if you saw him walking down the street. The 33-year-old founder of Zambrero, Australia's largest Mexican chain, is as relaxed and down-to-earth as they come - but he is a man on a mission.

