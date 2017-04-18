Hindu outfit opposes Indian PM Narend...

Hindu outfit opposes Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka next month

Apr 23, Chennai: A leader of a Hindu outfit in Chennai has opposed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka next month to participate in the United Nations Vesak Celebrations which will be held in the country for the first time. The leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi Arjun Sampath on Saturday has accused the Sri Lankan government of suppressing Hinduism and following a policy of Buddhist chauvinism and opposed the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the island nation to take part in the Buddhist festival.

