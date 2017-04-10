Garbage dump in Sri Lankan capital co...

Garbage dump in Sri Lankan capital collapses destroying low income houses

Apr 14, Colombo: A section of the mountainous landfill in a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo caught fire and collapsed damaging a large number of low-income homes as the country celebrated the dawn of a traditional New Year. Many people were injured and at least six persons were admitted to the National hospital following the collapse of the 300-foot high garbage dump in Meethotamulla.

