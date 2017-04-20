EU parliamentary group tables resolution against granting GSP+ to Sri Lanka

Apr 22, Colombo: An European Parliamentary group has tabled a resolution in the European Parliament against granting the Generalized System of Preferences plus tariff concession to Sri Lanka saying that Sri Lanka's government's reform efforts are not adequate to grant the tariff concession. The group, Confederal Group of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left of 52 Members of European Parliament in their submission says that the government's reform efforts, including those that directly relate to the GSP+ criteria, have not yet delivered in their purpose to comply with the international conventions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.