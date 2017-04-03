EU advises Sri Lanka to diversify its exports and markets to increase export revenues
Apr 06, Colombo: If Sri Lanka aims to substantially increase its export revenues as it wishes diversifying to new sectors is the key to success, the European Union's envoy to Sri Lanka Ambassador Tung-LaA Margue said today. Delivering a speech this morning at the first National Symposium to develop a National Export Strategy, which is part of the EU-Sri Lanka Trade-related Project, Ambassador Margue said economic growth through trade liberalization requires increased export competitiveness and Sri Lanka's export product basket has not changed much since the 1990s while its global market share has fallen.
