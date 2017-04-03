Dialog Axiata launching VoLTE in Sri Lanka
In a statement the cellco, a unit of Malaysia's Axiata Group, said that in the first phase VoLTE will be available to people owning Samsung JD and J7 devices, with its head of mobile business, Asanga Priyadarshana, noting: 'Dialog is privileged to join hands with Samsung, to be the first to present next generation technology of end-to-end IP-based voice communications to Sri Lankan customers a Dialog operates the country's widest mobile 4G network, and our customers can enjoy superior call quality alongside a host of value-additions that will enhance their communications experience'.
