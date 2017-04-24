Deputy Minister optimistic on EU vote to grant GSP+ to Sri Lanka
Apr 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has held discussions with several Members of the European Parliament ahead of the vote on the Generalized System of Preferences plus at the EU parliament in Brussels tomorrow on a resolution not to grant the trade concession to Sri Lanka. After months of hard work led personally by the Prime Minister on the advice of President and the advice and support of many top officials and the former and current EU ambassadors and implementing the recommendations of the European Commission by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Parliament is to vote on granting the GSP+ to Sri Lanka tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC