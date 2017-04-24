Deputy Minister optimistic on EU vote to grant GSP+ to Sri Lanka

Apr 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has held discussions with several Members of the European Parliament ahead of the vote on the Generalized System of Preferences plus at the EU parliament in Brussels tomorrow on a resolution not to grant the trade concession to Sri Lanka. After months of hard work led personally by the Prime Minister on the advice of President and the advice and support of many top officials and the former and current EU ambassadors and implementing the recommendations of the European Commission by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Parliament is to vote on granting the GSP+ to Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.