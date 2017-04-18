Death toll in Sri Lanka dump collapse climbs to 308 min ago
Colombo, Apr 17: The death toll in the giant open garbage dump which collapsed and buried dozens of houses near the Sri Lankan capital has climbed to 30 after rescuers pulled out more bodies from the rubble today. At least seven children were among 30 people killed in the collapse of the garbage dump in Meetotamulla area in Kolonnawa near Colombo, local media quoted officials as saying.
