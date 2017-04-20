Death toll due to garbage dump rises ...

Death toll due to garbage dump rises to 29; 30 still missing

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A Sri Lankan man tries to reach to a row of houses buried by a collapse of a garbage dump in Meetotamulla on the outskirts of Colombo Sri Lanka Saturday The discovery of a man's body and a dismembered limb during the search Monday had pushed the death toll to 28, Seneviratne added. Sri Lankan residents survey damaged homes at the site of a collapsed garbage dump in Colombo on April 16, 2017.

Chicago, IL

