Death toll due to garbage dump rises to 29; 30 still missing
A Sri Lankan man tries to reach to a row of houses buried by a collapse of a garbage dump in Meetotamulla on the outskirts of Colombo Sri Lanka Saturday The discovery of a man's body and a dismembered limb during the search Monday had pushed the death toll to 28, Seneviratne added. Sri Lankan residents survey damaged homes at the site of a collapsed garbage dump in Colombo on April 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC