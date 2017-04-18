Dairy farmer shares her knowledge in ...

Dairy farmer shares her knowledge in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Kelso dairy farmer and dairy adviser Marloes Levelink's background in tropical agriculture proved useful when she was chosen to be part of Fonterra's farmer volunteer scheme. Earlier this year she flew to Sri Lanka to provide training and advice to Fonterra's supplier relationship officers for three weeks as part of its Dairy Development programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC