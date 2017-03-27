China's BeiDou to expand cooperation to Asia
Beijing, April 1 - China's home-grown BeiDou Navigation Satellite System will expand its cooperation to Thailand and Sri Lanka, and then to the entire Southeast Asia to go global, its operator has said. Du Li, general manager of Wuhan Optics Valley BeiDou Holding Group Co., said his company will continue to explore models for scientific and technical cooperation on BDS, including the joint construction of base stations, joint technical development and research, personnel training and exchanges, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
