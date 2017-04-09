China, Sri Lanka vow to deepen cooper...

China, Sri Lanka vow to deepen cooperation to further develop strategic cooperative partnership

China and Sri Lanka have pledged here to deepen pragmatic cooperation in all fields to further develop the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference , visited the island country from Thursday to Saturday at the invitation of Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Chicago, IL

