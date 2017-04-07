China, Sri Lanka pledge to advance st...

China, Sri Lanka pledge to advance strategic cooperative partnership

When meeting with Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Yu Zhengsheng , chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference , said China and Sri Lanka have enhanced exchange of high-level visits over the two past years, and the two sides have expanded pragmatic cooperation and steadily pushed forward major projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, known as Belt and Road Initiative, were proposed by China in 2013 with the aim of building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes.

Chicago, IL

