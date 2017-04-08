China-funded Colombo Port City becoming "shining pearl of Indian Ocean"

With Jun Hai 1, Asia's largest trailing suction hopper dredger joining the construction fleet, the land reclamation of Colombo Port City, as a future city and long awaited by Sri Lankans, has been proceeded rapidly. The 1.4-billion-U.S. dollar project, which is currently under construction near the Colombo Harbor, is Sri Lanka's largest foreign direct investment .

