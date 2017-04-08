China-funded Colombo Port City becomi...

China-funded Colombo Port City becoming "shining pearl of Indian Ocean"

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

With Jun Hai 1, Asia's largest trailing suction hopper dredger joining the construction fleet, the land reclamation of Colombo Port City, as a future city and long awaited by Sri Lankans, has been proceeded rapidly. The 1.4-billion-U.S. dollar project, which is currently under construction near the Colombo Harbor, is Sri Lanka's largest foreign direct investment .

Chicago, IL

