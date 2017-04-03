China assures Sri Lanka assistance safeguarding independence and sovereignty

Apr 07, Colombo: China is committed to strengthen the 60-year long relationship with Sri Lanka and to assist the island nation's development while safeguarding its independence and sovereignty, a visiting Chinese top political official has assured. Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Yu Zhengzheng has affirmed that China is ready to continue the strengthened genuine relationship with Sri Lanka further when he along with ta Chinese delegation met with President Maithripala Sirisena today at the President's House in Colombo.

