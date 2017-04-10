Children's glasses needed for Sri Lanka campaign

The Beacon Centre has already donated 2,000 pairs of adult glasses to those in need but it now wants to extend the support to youngsters as well. Once the glasses arrive in the country, the Senehasa Foundation - a registered charity run by Buddhist monks - arrange for an optician to check them for their prescriptions before they are handed over to people living in the remote Kurunegala region.

