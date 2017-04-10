Celltrion Reportedly Partnering with George Steuart Health on Sri Lankan Remsima
Lanka Business News is reporting that Celltrion and George Steuart Health have teamed up to launch Remsima in Sri Lanka. According to the article, this is the first biosimilar available in Sri Lanka.
