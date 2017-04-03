CA Sri Lanka recognizes 13 Accredited Learning Partners

Apr 05, Colombo: Ensuring the best of the professional education for the benefit of students across the country, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka recently recognized 13 professional education providers as Accredited Learning Partners. The 13 Accredited Learning Partners will help produce versatile Chartered Accountants by strengthening the knowledge delivery process, while also enabling learning partners to improve the education standards in line with international standards, as per the guidelines issued by the International Federation of Accountants and the Report on the Observance of Standards and Codes - Accounting & Auditing recommendations issued by the World Bank.

