British Minister for Asia and the Pacific Alok Sharma to visit Sri Lanka next week
Apr 15, Colombo: British Minister for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alok Sharma will visit Sri Lanka next week. Apart from holding meetings with the government officials, Sharma will also speak at the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute on the 21st of April on "Challenges in post Brexit World".
