British Minister for Asia and the Pac...

British Minister for Asia and the Pacific Alok Sharma to visit Sri Lanka next week

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 15, Colombo: British Minister for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alok Sharma will visit Sri Lanka next week. Apart from holding meetings with the government officials, Sharma will also speak at the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute on the 21st of April on "Challenges in post Brexit World".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC