Beloved Deli Owner Killed by Cab While Crossing Deadly Intersection: NYPD
A popular deli owner known for his generous spirit was fatally struck by a cab driver over the weekend while crossing a deadly intersection near his store where another pedestrian was killed last year. Srymanean Manickam, 51, was crossing from east to west in the northern crosswalk at 78th Street and York Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when a yellow cab making a left-hand turn onto York Avenue hit him, police and family said.
