Belgian cigar manufacturer J Cortes moves factory from Ireland to Sri Lanka

Apr 15, Colombo: The century old Belgian cigar manufacturer J. Cortes is closing the cigar factory in Ballaghaderreen, Ireland in the next six months and moving its operations to Sri Lanka. J. Cortes acquired the Exclusive Cigar Manufacturing Ireland plant, a family cigar company based in Ballaghaderreen, in January this year and has assured job security for the 38 employees of ECMI.

