Belgian cigar manufacturer J Cortes moves factory from Ireland to Sri Lanka
Apr 15, Colombo: The century old Belgian cigar manufacturer J. Cortes is closing the cigar factory in Ballaghaderreen, Ireland in the next six months and moving its operations to Sri Lanka. J. Cortes acquired the Exclusive Cigar Manufacturing Ireland plant, a family cigar company based in Ballaghaderreen, in January this year and has assured job security for the 38 employees of ECMI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC