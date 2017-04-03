Australia's International Development Minister to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow
Apr 03, Canberra: Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells will visit Sri Lanka from 4-7 April. Minister Fierravanti-Wells said in a media release this will be her first visit to Sri Lanka as Minister for International Development and the Pacific and the first visit by an Australian Portfolio Minister to the country since November 2013.
