Australia deports Sri Lankan mother, lets son stay

Apr 03, Colombo: Australian authorities have deported a Sri Lankan woman back to Sri Lanka while her young son, who was born in Australia has been allowed to remain in the country. Immigration lawyer Frank Lanza said his client Nilanthi Senaratne was sent home late last year after a long-running battle to remain in Australia.

Chicago, IL

