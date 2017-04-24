Asia needs 'thinking' media to avoid ...

Asia needs 'thinking' media to avoid 'Arab Spring' chaos

15 hrs ago

In December last year two UN agencies - UNDP and Unesco - organised a gathering in Bangkok called "Case 4 Space" where young activist communicators from Asia were brought together and largely addressed by westerners on how to demand space for their voices to be heard. The event was coordinated by an activist group from the UK called "Restless Development" that was promoting a "restless" type of activism for "democratic" development the same recipe of the "Arab Spring" uprising that has created chaos and mayhem in the Arab world.

Chicago, IL

