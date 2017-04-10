Alerted Sri Lanka Coast Guard lifegua...

Alerted Sri Lanka Coast Guard lifeguards rescue three people...

Apr 14, Colombo: Sri Lanka Coast Guard life savers attached to the Life Saving Posts at Mirissa and Hikkaduwa, Thursday at two separate locations, rescued two foreigners and one Sri Lankan who were being dragged out by the waves and drowning at sea off Mirissa and Hikkaduwa beaches. The life savers attached to life saving post Mirissa in two separate incidents rescued a 54-year old Iranian National, Akbar Yolami and a Sri Lankan National Huzefa, a resident of Mount Lavinia when they were dragged away into the sea by the strong current off Mirissa beach.



