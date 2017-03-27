3rd ODI, Highlights: Chandimal's biza...

3rd ODI, Highlights: Chandimal's bizarre run-out

Sri Lanka finally tasted success as they registered first victory in the One-Day International series against Bangladesh on Saturday. By winning the third ODI at Colombo by 70 runs, the hosts managed to draw the three-match series 1-1.

