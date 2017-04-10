22 killed in Sri Lanka as massive mound of garbage collapses
The death toll from the collapse of a massive garbage mound near Sri Lanka's capital rose to 22 on Sunday, and activists said some 20 more people could still be buried underneath the debris. Maj. Gen.
