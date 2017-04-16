20 killed in Sri Lanka as massive mound of garbage collapses

A Sri Lankan woman affected by the garbage dump collapse cries as she awaits details about her missing family members outside an information center in Meetotamulla, on the outskirts of Colombo , Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Another four children - two boys and two girls aged between 11 and 15 - succumbed to their wounds overnight, Soysa said on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.