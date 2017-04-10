16 killed in Sri Lanka garbage dump c...

16 killed in Sri Lanka garbage dump collapse

Colombo, April 15 - At least 16 persons died after a rubbish dump collapsed and buried their homes under tonnes of garbage outside the Sri Lankan capital, officials said. Sixteen people died and seven were injured after the collapse of the Meethotamulla rubbish dump, a worker at the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Centre told Efe news.

