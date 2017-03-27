Yves Saint Laurent Beaute launched in...

Yves Saint Laurent Beaute launched in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 28, Colombo: Parisian couture brand, Yves Saint Laurent , launched its makeup range in Sri Lanka during a formal cocktail event at the Galle Face Hotel. The event was attended by VIP customers of the luxury fragrance, skin care and cosmetics retailer, Exclusive Lines of the Pee Bee Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC