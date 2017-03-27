Yowun Puraya affords Sri Lankan youth opportunity to contribute to...

Mar 30, Colombo: The Yowun Puraya youth program affords Sri Lankan youth the opportunity to contribute to country's economic, social and national development process, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says. 'Yowun Pura' or 'The City of Youth', a leadership and outward bound training program bringing together 6000 Sri Lankan and 100 International participants commenced at Mackheisher Grounds in Trincomalee in yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.