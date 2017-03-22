World Water Day: U.S. Embassy helps provide clean drinking water in rural Sri Lanka
Mar 22, Mapakadaweva: Students and teachers from Keselpotha Maha Vidyalaya in Uva Province joined representatives from the United States Agency for International Development Tuesday to inaugurate a rainwater harvesting system at their school, providing clean drinking water year-round. Since 2012, USAID has partnered with local organizations to build more than 1,000 such systems in rural schools, and households in the drought and flood-prone districts of the North, East, and Uva Provinces.
