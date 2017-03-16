Vital for Sri Lanka to send message t...

New York, Mar 23 : Presenting an oral update on the rights situation in Sri Lanka, the top United Nations human rights official said that a general lack of trust in the impartiality of the justice system in the country regarding past violations and continuing "unwillingness or inability" to address impunity reinforces the need for international participation in a judicial mechanism.

