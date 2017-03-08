Vale Trevor Grant: advocate for Tamil...

Vale Trevor Grant: advocate for Tamil refugees

Trevor was well known as a sports reporter, particularly for his reporting on AFL, for many Melbourne newspapers. While the mainstream media has focused on that aspect of his life, what was not mentioned was the contribution he made to the community via 3CR, a community radio station in Melbourne, and as convenor of the Tamil Refugee Council.

Chicago, IL

