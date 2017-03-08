usinessman A.S.P Liyanage appointed a...

usinessman A.S.P Liyanage appointed as Sri Lankan Ambassador to Qatar

Mr. Liyanage received his letter of appointment from the President at the Presidential Secretariat today, the President's Media Division said. The controversial businessman and the leader of the Sri Lanka Labor Party was the former Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Chicago, IL

