usinessman A.S.P Liyanage appointed as Sri Lankan Ambassador to Qatar

Businessman A.S.P Liyanage appointed as Sri Lankan Ambassador to Qatar
Mr. Liyanage received his letter of appointment from the President at the Presidential Secretariat today, the President's Media Division said. The controversial businessman and the leader of the Sri Lanka Labor Party was the former Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Nigeria.
