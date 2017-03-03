United Nations denounces Sri Lanka's ...

United Nations denounces Sri Lanka's slow pace in addressing war crimes

The United Nations says Sri Lanka's failure to show progress in resolving high-profiled human rights violations in the past strengthens the case for a specialized court to deal with the crimes and global participation in accountability mechanisms remains a necessary guarantee for the independence, credibility and impartiality of the process. Geneva: The UN on Friday decried Sri Lanka's slow progress in addressing wartime crimes, and warned that a range of serious abuses included torture appear to remain widespread.

