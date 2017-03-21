UNICEF appeals for USD 1 million in f...

UNICEF appeals for USD 1 million in funding support for Sri Lanka drought response

Mar 22, Colombo: The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund appealed for USD 1 million in funding to support Sri Lanka during its ongoing drought. An estimated 365,232 children are currently affected by Sri Lanka's drought, the country's second water-related emergency in under 12 months, the UNICEF Sri Lanka said in a statement released to mark the World Water Day today.

Chicago, IL

