UN rights office concerned over slow progress in Sri Lanka

According to the report, while various ad hoc bodies of justice have been set up, these bodies have yet to present a sufficiently convincing or comprehensive transitional justice strategy to overcome the legacy of mistrust and skepticism that was created by the previous systems of justice. The report notes that while there have been positive strides towards a reliable system [press release] of justice, the structures set up and measures taken have been inadequate and lacked coordination and a sense of urgency.

Chicago, IL

